San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Parties List

San Diego Comic-Con is the premier convention for pop culture, and it’s coming to San Diego again from July 19 to 23. There are plenty of things to do from panels to activations, and one highlight is the parties. Nerd Reactor has compiled a list of parties available during San Diego Comic-Con, whether they are industry parties or ones available to the public.

This is a working list. We’ll add more info when they become available.

Wednesday, July 19

Ready Party One: 8 Bit Legacy, SDCC Kick-Off Party

Where: Parq Nightclub – 615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Wednesday, July 19 | 8 pm – 2 am

Tickets are available here.

Description: Dive back into the OASIS for Ready Party One, XLE’s signature Comic Con kick-off party, marking Night 1 of Party HQ Comic Con at Parq Nightclub. Travel to the mushroom planet, a world celebrating video game legacy, where classic 8-bit friends and foes run rampant. With the immersive décor, you’ll be dancing under the mushrooms and zooming down that rainbow highway, and themed drinks will keep the party going all night. Check out the gaming lounge to get all your favorite 8-bit moves in, accompanied by a live DJ. Can you beat Parzival’s score?

Travel through the warp tunnel to the main dance floor, avoiding those banana peels, and get treated to an incredible ’80s set from world-famous flashback band The Flux Capacitors, as well as killer DJ sets by DJ Elliot and DJ Atomic Blonde. Watch out for a peachy performance by Violet on the Rocks as everyone’s favorite 8-bit princess.

Thursday, July 20

Sixth Annual Fandom Party

Where: Hard Rock Hotel

When: Thursday, July 20 | 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is one of the hottest parties at San Diego Comic-Con since there will be plenty of talent mingling. It’s very exclusive, but Fandom was offering ticket giveaways to the public, but it has ended. K-pop group NCT DoJaeJung will be performing at the party, making it their U.S. premiere. There will be activations from Paramount+, Z2 Comics, and EA’s upcoming video game Immortals of Aveum.

Nostalgia Nightclub: The 90s TV Takeover SDCC 223 After Party

Where: Parq Nightclub – 615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Thursday, July 20 | 8 pm to 2 am

Tickets are available here.

Description: Be transported to a world where sponges reign supreme, high school kids morph into martial arts heroes, and your fate is determined by a double dare… Keep your eyes peeled for a pair of mice trying to take over the world! Whether you’re sipping a neon cocktail, dodging those super soakers, or doing the macarena with the midnight society, you will be immersed in 90’s kids’ tv-inspired sights, sounds, and tastes – all with a grown-up twist. Party to the familiar beats of the era, brought to you by the renowned Flux Capacitors. DJ Elliot will round out the night, spinning tracks that will keep you dancing ‘til past bedtime! Enjoy cirque-style aerial performances, 90’s nostalgia cosplay, fun photo ops, complimentary airbrush tattoos from AlterEgos Tattoos, and a special themed signature cocktail. Sponsored by Kastra Elion Luxury Sipping Vodka and Coke Ultimate.

Friday, July 21

Funko Fridays

Where: Outdoors at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way,

When: Friday, July 21 | 7 pm (Doors open at 5 pm)

Description: Hosted annually as part of Funko’s SDCC experience, this year’s Fundays will have a Camp Fundays theme. Fans can enter a variety of contests, participate in exclusive giveaways, meet special guests, and get inside access to new and exciting announcements from Funko and its brands.

Tickets were available on June 9th and cost $200 each, which is $50 more compared to last year. A ticket includes a drink ticket, camp sack lunch, and more.

The Monsters Ball SDCC 2023 After Party

Where: Parq Nightclub – 615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Friday, July 21 | 8 pm – 2 am

Tickets are available here.

Description: The Monsters’ Ball at Party HQ Comic Con is the ultimate party for the creepy, kooky, sparkly, and spooky. On Friday night of San Diego Comic Con 2023, unleash your inner demon and find your perfect match at this one-of-a-kind event.

Step into a realm where forbidden love and dark secrets intertwine. Enter a haunted forest ballroom, where mystery and creatures lurk in the fog. Whether you’re hunting or being hunted, extraordinary encounters await you at every turn. Stop by the Monster Glitter booth, brought to you by Designer Dust Co., to be transformed into the most glam version of your inner demon (so you can sparkle along with the best of ‘em).

Saturday, July 22

Legion M’s Defiant Launch Party

Where: Maritime Museum of San Diego

When: Saturday, July 22 | 7:00 – 10:00 pm

It’s time to head out on the water and celebrate the launch of Defiant: The Story of Robert Smalls by Rob Edwards – get your ticket now and join us aboard the historic Berkeley steamship in downtown San Diego! Meet the all-star creative team, featuring award-winning graphic novel artists Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Ray-Anthony Height, while enjoying light food and drinks under the stars. Plus, take advantage of exclusive autograph and merchandise opportunities, as well as the option to pre-order your copy of the upcoming graphic novel that will bring the legacy of Robert Smalls’ to life.

Tickets are available here.

D23 Presents X-Men Hellfire Gala

Where: PARQ Nightclub, 615 Broadway

When: Saturday, July 22 | 8 pm – 11 pm

Tickets range from $65 – $155. It’s currently sold out.

D23 is hosting an X-Men party during San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Guests will enter the Krakoan Era and are encouraged to dress up in their chicest outfits. Activities include the Green Lagoon, where guests can walk down the green carpet; Hellfire Ballroom, where guests can dance the night away in the main area; and Lair X, where guests can pose in photo opportunities, dance on the dance floor, get drinks at the bar, and sit down in the seating area.