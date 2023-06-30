Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert Heads to Hollywood Pantages This Year

2023 is the year of the Spider-Verse with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in U.S. theaters on June 2. So far the sequel animated film has grossed over $571 million worldwide. If fans can’t get enough of the world of the Spider-Verse, there’s also the national tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert. It premiered at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March, and today, it’s been announced that the concert will be headed to Hollywood Pantages Theatre on November 2-3, 2023.

Fans in the Los Angeles area will get the chance to experience the film featuring The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women live orchestra with Emily Marshall as the conductor. The concert will have a live fusion of orchestra, turntables, scratch DJ, and electronics, all capturing the score and soundtrack from the film.

Photo credit: Adele Loconte

You can purchase tickets for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office.

The film is scored by composer Daniel Pemberton (The Man from UNCLE, Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, Steve Jobs), and the songs in the film featured talents including Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

About Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man-like powers.

The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

The voice cast includes Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla.