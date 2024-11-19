Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s New Poster Shows Off Shadow, Sonic and Dr. Robotnik’s Grandfather

Sonic the Hedgehog has become a successful film franchise, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is bringing out the heavy hitters with newcomers including Keanu Reeves, Krysten Ritter and Alyla Browne. They are joining the regulars including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz. Today, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster along with announcing ticket sales availability.

The poster features the main characters in the top half including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Dr Robotnik, Shadow and Gerald Robotnik (Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather). The bottom half features Sonic and Shadow racing, with the latter on a motorcycle.

Tickets for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will go on sale on November 25, 2024. The film will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns to helm the film from a script by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington from a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.

The film stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.