John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott to Appear on WWE Monday Night Raw’s Debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025

Netflix has been making big moves as of late including its Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live stream, which had over 60 million households tuning in live. The record-breaking night for Netflix was also the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history. Next up, the streaming service is gearing up for the premiere of WWE “Monday Night Raw” on January 6, 2025. The show will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

To mark the occasion, Travis Scott’s new song will be used as the Raw theme song. WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Travis Scott announced on stage during the rapper’s sold-out concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott will make an appearance at the January 6 Netflix debut event, which starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Who can we also expect to see during the Netflix and WWE Monday Night Raw premiere? John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and more.

After the debut, Netflix will be home to the live weekly programming. That’s 52 weeks a year.

For Netflix users outside of the United States, they will get to watch SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events (PLEs) including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam. These will be available on Netflix starting on January 6, 2025, in most international markets.

Starting on January 1, 2025, many of WWE’s top Raw moments will be available on Netflix, with select programming and historic PLEs available outside of the United States.

If you want to watch the event live in Los Angeles, tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com this Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. E.T. Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. E.T. Simply register to receive the exclusive presale offer at https://www.wwe.com/rawonnetflix-presale-registration.