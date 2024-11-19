Wicked Review – A Magical Musical Journey Through the Land of Oz

Wicked has enchanted audiences on Broadway for nearly two decades with the friendship between two unlikely heroines: Elphaba, the misunderstood wicked witch of the West, and Glinda, the good witch that Dorothy meets in The Wizard of Oz. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, the story gives a new perspective on the Wizard of Oz, delving into themes of friendship, identity, and the gray areas between good and evil. Now, director Jon M. Chu brings this beloved musical to the big screen with a spectacular adaptation that retains the magic of the stage while reimagining it for a cinematic audience.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the musical or a newcomer, Wicked is an awe-inspiring musical journey that deserves its place alongside The Wizard of Oz. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande deliver unforgettable performances as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Erivo breathes life into Elphaba’s complexity by portraying the character’s straight-edged seriousness with a heartfelt vulnerability.

On the other hand, Grande is a revelation as Glinda. She brings impeccable comedic timing and physical humor reminiscent of Lucille Ball. She provides a lighthearted counterbalance to Elphaba’s formality. Her playful facial expressions, bubbly charm, and moments of earnest vulnerability create a hilarious and endearing Glinda. Together, Erivo and Grande’s chemistry anchors the story, and much like the musical, their friendship becomes the film’s emotional heart.

This adaptation beautifully renders the iconic songs of Wicked, such as “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” Although I haven’t seen the stage musical to compare interpretations, the film brings a cinematic and imaginative grandeur that complements these musical numbers. Each performance elevates the story’s emotional weight, and the cast brings their A-game with each and every note.

Jon M. Chu’s vision is nothing short of breathtaking. Much like the original Wizard of Oz, this film evokes a sense of wonder that pulls you into its vibrant world. The production design is meticulous, as well. Every detail, like the sparkling Emerald City towers, eerie forests, and dazzling costumes, adds to the film’s sense of magic and imagination. His ability to merge large-scale spectacle with quiet character moments ensures that Wicked feels grand and deeply intimate.

Also, Chu’s direction masterfully balances the whimsical elements of Oz with the story’s darker undertones. His previous experience with visually rich projects like Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights shines here as he crafts a cinematic experience that feels both modern and timeless.

While the movie dazzles overall, it does have a few moments where the pacing feels uneven, particularly in transitioning between large musical numbers and quieter scenes. Specific plot points might also feel slightly rushed or underexplained for those unfamiliar with the original musical. However, these are minor issues in an otherwise charming film.

Overall, Wicked is a cinematic triumph that honors the legacy of Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz while opening the door for new fans to discover its magic. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande deliver standout performances that anchor this visually stunning and emotionally resonant film. Not to mention, Jon M. Chu’s inspired direction captures the spirit of the beloved musical and expands it into a larger-than-life spectacle. So, whether you’re revisiting the Land of Oz or stepping into this world for the first time, Wicked is a must-watch for anyone seeking a magical escape.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Wicked hits theaters on November 22nd.