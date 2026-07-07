Silo’s Rebecca Ferguson and Creator Share the Career Memories They’d Never Want to Lose

The finale of season 2 ended with a huge cliffhanger as we see Juliette and Bernard inside an airlock, with an explosion. The show then flashes back to Washington, D.C., centuries earlier, leaving viewers guessing whether Juliette survived. In the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s Silo, Juliette has amnesia, leading to her becoming the mayor of the silo.

Memory is one of the important themes for this season’s Silo. Nerd Reactor had the chance to ask the cast and creator about what memories they would like to keep.

Rebecca Ferguson shared two important memories, one involving BBC’s The White Queen, and the other with Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible.

“The biggest thing for me was I was cast in the White Queen, which was a BBC production,” Ferguson tells Nerd Reactor. “I was the lead of this 10-part drama series, and I remember sitting with Max Irons next to me, and there were so many essays. I’d never done anything like this. I’d done like one film in Sweden, basically, and I remember looking at him going, ‘King and Queen of England? Like this is bonkers. Look at us.’ And I remember just feeling big and it felt exciting.

“I think the second one was when I got a phone call on a camel in the desert saying that Tom Cruise wanted me to be in Mission [Impossible]. That was weird. The camel was called Barbie.”

Silo creator Graham Yost talks about one of his fondest memories regarding Speed, which he wrote the screenplay.

“So the first time I saw the entire movie, Speed was in a small theater on the lot at 20th Century Fox,” Yost said. “And there’s this moment where Keanu Reeves, as Jack Traven, jumps from the car that he’s commandeered onto the bus. And as he jumped onto the bus, it was shot perfectly. Keanu was fantastic. The thought that went through my head was, ‘My life just changed. My life is going to be different.’ I don’t know if this movie’s going to make a lot of money, but I know that it’s a good movie. And that was only 30 minutes into the movie, and little did I know how amazing it was gonna be from then.”

About Silo Season 3

Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, “Silo.”

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

“Silo” is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.