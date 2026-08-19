Ian Bohen Talks Lioness Season 3 and Hopes to Return to Yellowstone Universe in Dutton Ranch

Abby (Lainey Wilson) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) had a happy ending in the series finale of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, where the latter decides to leave his cowboy life behind to follow the country singer. With the series now over, audiences can currently see Bohen as Grady, a Delta Force operator and K9 handler, in Sheridan’s spy thriller series, Lioness, starring Zoe Saldana.

The new season of Lioness is inspired by current events, and the premiere episode featured trench and drone warfare, with Saldana’s Joe and her team shocked by what they saw.

“What you see on the field with the drones is really never been put on film before,” Bohen tells Nerd Reactor. “When you add the complexity of the dogs within everything, it’s remarkable that we were able to capture it just from a practical perspective, with no CGI. We produced one of the coolest modern-day battle sequences I think we’ve seen in this decade.”

One of the saddest moments in the series was in the third season premiere episode, when Grady returned from a mission, angry at the loss of his dog.

“I was devastated when I read that page that said, ‘Titan’s lifeless body,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘God damn it, you’re joking. No, why do you have to do this?’ I was like, ‘They’re gonna be so pissed at you, Taylor.'”

Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) have moved on from their life in Yellowstone with their own spinoff show, Dutton Ranch. With the first season now finished, will we get to see the return of Ryan and Abby?

“I would love to see those two people in that world again because you just don’t want to think it’s over,” Bohen explained. “So fingers crossed that Lainey and I will be on Dutton Ranch together, having some fun with Kelly and Cole. I would be mystified if you didn’t start to see some of the bunkhouse populate a little bit.”

Lioness Season 3 premiered on August 2, 2026, on Paramount+, with new episodes released on Sundays.