Mamma Mia’s Juliette M. Ojeda Says the Musical That Inspired Her Career Is Now Her Dream Role

Mamma Mia!, the smash hit musical featuring the music of ABBA, is currently showing at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles until July 19th. The original jukebox musical follows Sophie, a young bride-to-be living on a Greek island. She wishes to meet her biological father before the big day and invites three men who were mentioned in her mother’s diary. Hilarity and drama are bound to happen with such an invitation as the characters sing hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Honey, Honey,” and “Mamma Mia.”

We had the chance to chat with Juliette M. Ojeda, who portrays Sophie in the Mamma Mia! national tour. You can check out the video interview above.

“Mama Mia was actually the first musical I ever watched live in person,” Ojeda tells Nerd Reactor. “It was on Royal Caribbean. I was 13, so it was about 10 years ago. This has just always been my dream role. I mean, this was the musical that inspired me to pursue musical theater, to pursue acting and singing.

“That’s just kind of been my journey. I’ve been auditioning for this specific tour for nearly three years. And after going in as the understudy and as an ensemble, I was auditioning for that part. The last thing I expected was for me to land the lead. So it’s been quite the journey, and it’s been really awesome. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

About Mamma Mia!

Synopsis: Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

The musical stars Jessica Crouch as Donna Sheridan, Juliette M. Ojeda as Sophie Sheridan, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynne Steele as Tanya, Leland Burnett as Bill Austin, Rob Hancock and Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and more.

Mamma Mia! tickets are available until July 19th at the Center Theatre Group site. The Ahmanson Theatre is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012.