Delusion Returns to Its Roots With Den of the Mosquito, Says Creator Jon Braver

Delusion is almost upon us, and this time it’s going back to its roots! The interactive play first debuted in 2011 at Beckett Mansion. The sequel, co-produced by Neil Patrick Harris, also featured the same location. And now 15 years later, the show is headed back to the historic mansion. Set in 1920s New Orleans, Delusionals can expect horror, mystery, mobsters, monsters, and vampires.

Delusion: Den of the Mosquito opens on select nights from September 17th to November 8th.

“This is a homecoming,” Braver tells Nerd Reactor. “This is cool because we’ve gone through this fun evolution of trying out different stories and different formats and different things, and then now we’re like, ‘Okay, it’s time!’ After last year, which was a big spectacle with fun stuff, we’re bringing it back to its roots and the stuff that really made it what it is today. So, coming back to the original Delusion mansion from 2011 and 2012.”

The Beckett Mansion, built in 1905, is the perfect location for a horrifying show thanks to its Neoclassical style. It was designed by John C. Austin, known for Los Angeles landmarks like the Griffith Observatory and the Shrine Auditorium. The 12,000-square-foot interior will take attendees on a wild adventure. The property has been maintained and renovated thanks to the owner, IDEG Construction, and the company’s CEO, Marisela Nuno, a Mexican-born entrepreneur raised in South Central Los Angeles.

Braver is even more excited than the previous year.

“I am the number one Delusion fan,” the creator said. “I know what works and what doesn’t most of the time. I know some of the strengths from last year, some of the weaknesses from last year, and that will help dictate the story that I’m writing this year.”

Because of the nature of these immersive, interactive plays, they are indeed rare. For example, Sleep No More’s show in New York closed after 14 years.

“These are very special projects,” he explained. “They’re very unique. It doesn’t really exist in that many places around the world, if any. These tickets aren’t cheap. They’re not that expensive either for what you’re getting. You’re getting every dollar’s worth because of the intimacy of it and all the craft that goes into it. I mean, it’s like nothing you will ever experience. So to me, there’s no question these kinds of things are worth it, not just financially, but just for your soul, just to go on adventures.”

This year’s show will be more intimate, with the most limited ticket availability in Delusion history. The full 50-minute experience will feature more interactivity and split paths.

Tickets for Delusion: Den of the Mosquito are available via https://enterdelusion.com/.