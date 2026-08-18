A Magical Night in White: Diner en Blanc Los Angeles

Around 1,500 guests, all dressed in head-to-toe white, dining and dancing under the stars. That was the magical night earlier this month when we attended Dîner en Blanc Los Angeles, held in Beverly Hills, with the theme title “Une Soirée Parisienne – La Belle Époque,” which translates to “A Parisian Evening – The Beautiful Era.”

This “world’s largest dinner party” made its grand return after 7 years. Since its first event was held in 2013 on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, it made sense that in 2026 they chose the iconic city hall building to mark the lively occasion.

What is Diner en Blanc?

Originally created by François Pasquier in 1988 in Paris, Diner en Blanc started as a series of gatherings with his loved ones. Since his home was too small to host everyone, Pasquier moved the picnic party to local parks. To make it easier for guests to find one another in the busy crowds, they agreed to dress in white, creating the elegant and striking tradition the event is still known for today.

Today, Dîner en Blanc has evolved from a Parisian tradition into a global cultural movement. In 2012, Dîner en Blanc International was established in Montréal, Canada, to lead the global development, management and protection of the brand. Under the leadership of owner and President Sandy Safi and her team, Dîner en Blanc has expanded its international presence and, in 2026, is active in more than 60 cities around the world.

This event, or cultural movement, has since moved beyond Paris and is now hosted in more than 120 cities in over 40 countries!

Whichever city you’re attending, expect to dress in all white and bring your own food, decor, white tablecloths, dishware, and utensils, along with a folding table and chairs. You can also rent or order items ahead of time if you don’t want to bring everything.

The location is also secret until the very last minute, as guests are notified where to meet at assigned departure points, along with the event’s table leader. Meet-ups happen all around the city, and guests converge at the secret location to set up their tables for the night.

Keeping Los Angeles Mysterious

We spoke with Monica Castaneda, event host, and she said the masquerade theme will stay with Los Angeles because of its Hollywood roots. It’s sexy, it’s mysterious, it’s very LA.

It also took a year of working together with the city to find the right location and gather permits. On the day itself, they put in a lot of effort, with preparations starting at 6 AM for the 7 PM event.

A sea of white took shape as around 1,500 guests gathered to set up their tables and elaborate decor. We saw many creative tables, with quite a few Eiffel Towers, plus added height from arches and garlands. They held contests for Best Tablescape and Best Costumes, with recognition given before dancing and sparklers commenced.

Overall, an extremely fun night, and the hosts are looking to come back to Los Angeles in March 2027!