Broken Lizard on Super Troopers 3 Star Wars Joke, Brian Cox’s Return & Chace Crawford’s Casting

Super Troopers is a 2001 cult comedy classic featuring the Broken Lizard comedy troupe (Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske). 25 years after the original film, the group is back for the third installment, Super Troopers 3, where they’re invited to an Indian wedding!

Farva (Kevin Heffernan) is getting married to Sarita (Hannah Simone), the sister of Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar). Thorny isn’t happy about this, and he’ll do whatever it takes to stop the wedding. The cast includes the return of Brian Cox and newcomer Chace Crawford, in the third film filled with irreverent humor.

One Star Wars joke had Broken Lizard thinking whether it would make the cut.

“Without giving it away, we ran that by test audiences when we did screenings, and a lot of people expressed the feeling they had when they first saw it,” Kevin Heffernan tells Nerd Reactor. “They’re like, ‘Oh, these guys maybe jump the shark here on this one,’ and then they end up loving it. It really plays in a very funny way, and I think people really bought into it. That was getting very big laughs in our test screening, so it really worked out pretty well.”

Brian Cox is a legendary actor with credits including X2: X-Men United, Troy, and Succession. In Super Troopers 3, he reprises his role as Captain O’Hagan, only this time, he’s “retired.”

“Between two and three, he did Succession,” Heffernan explained. “I think it’s one of his most iconic roles now, right? Where he’s Logan Roy. And it had a different feel for him when he came back. He was always our gravitas guy. He was always the guy that gave us a little bit of depth, and then now he’s back after playing this great role, and he leans into it, which is fun.

“He’s the guy who walks in and is like, ‘All right, **** off, everyone,’ and then you get down to business. We weren’t really sure how it was gonna work out, but when he came back, I think he just had a blast going back to this silly comedy stuff, doing something a little different than Logan Roy, which is great.”

Fans of The Boys will recognize Chace Crawford, who portrays Baker Buchanan in Super Troopers 3. And like his character, The Deep, he continues to carry the aura of a self-absorbed narcissist as Baker.

“[Chace Crawford] was our first choice for that part,” Heffernan said. “We’re such fans of The Deep and The Boys. I think the guy is the funniest thing in that show. He’s so funny. And we were like, ‘Let’s see if we can get him.’ I didn’t think we could get him, and then it turned out he was a huge Super Troopers fan, and he was as excited to be there as we were to have him. So it ended up being a great experience having Chace there.”

About Super Troopers 3

Synopsis: When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

The film is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Broken Lizard.

The cast includes Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Hannah Simone, Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey, Jon Rudnitsky, and Lisa Gilroy.

Super Troopers 3 releases in theaters on August 7, 2026.