Gachiakuta Season 2 Teaser Shows What’s Next for Rudo and the Cleaners

After coming out swinging with one of the strongest anime debuts of 2025, Gachiakuta is already getting ready for its next big step. With Gachiakuta Season 2 already in development, Anime Expo gave fans their first real look at what’s coming next for Rudo, the Cleaners, and the ugly, fascinating mess that is the Pit.

Based on Kei Urana’s manga, Gachiakuta did not take long to separate itself from the rest of the shonen crowd. The series has this grungy, grimy, graffiti-covered identity that immediately makes it feel different. The world is literally built around society’s trash. Still, the show somehow turns that into something visually exciting instead of just bleak.

A big part of what made Season 1 work was how they adapted it. Gachiakuta has such a specific look and attitude on the page, and thankfully, that translated really well into animation. The action had impact, the character designs popped, and the vital instruments power system gave the fights a different rhythm from the usual. In other words, it felt familiar enough to grab people quickly, but strange enough to keep them curious.

Season 2 looks ready to push all of that further. After the events of the first season, Rudo’s journey through the Pit is only getting more complicated. His powers continue to grow, but so do the threats around him. The new teaser shown at Anime Expo gave fans another look at his abilities and made it clear that the Cleaners will play a bigger role in what comes next.

This is the point where Gachiakuta starts to feel like more than one character just trying to survive. The world opens up. New allies enter the picture, and new enemies begin to move. Also, the story begins to dig deeper into the systems that created this broken society in the first place.

Gachiakuta Season 2 director Fumihiko Suganuma described this next chapter as a “big pivot” with “a lot of growth.” Gachiakuta already had the look and the attitude. Now, it has to show how far its world and characters can go.