‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Clip Features Netflix’s DVD Rental Service

Netflix announced that it is winding down its DVD rental service via DVD.com this year, with the final discs shipping on September 29, 2023. An official clip from the upcoming animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, features the titular character ordering a DVD from Netflix in the hopes that his crush, Ramona Flowers, will make the delivery.

The video clues viewers in on the timeline for the series with Scott using a computer with a CRT monitor and renting a DVD online via the Netflix website. The clip was released during the Netflix virtual event, Drop 01, showcasing announcements and teasers for its upcoming genre animated series including Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The animated series is based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, who serves as the showrunner and writer. The show is also developed and written by BenDavid Grabinski.

Synopsis: Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on November 17th on Netflix.