First Look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Series from Netflix

Today is a big day for Netflix’s upcoming animated series via the first-ever DROP 01, the streaming service’s virtual showcase. It included the digital premiere of the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne (the regular premiere is September 28 on Netflix) and previews for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Masters of the Universe: Revolution and Devil May Cry. Additionally, viewers had a first look at Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft, the animated series following one of the most popular video game characters ever.

The show will feature the rise of Lara Croft, taking a page out of the Tomb Raider video game reboot series. The first-look teaser shows Lara Croft breathing heavily as she readies her bow and arrow. There’s a snippet of Lara reminiscing on a photo of her and her crew (Jonah Maiava, Conrad Roth, Joslin Reyes, Samantha Nishimura), and she’s also donning her outfit that’s similar to the Shadow of the Tomb Raider game.

Fans of the Tomb Raider video game reboot may be disappointed that Camilla Luddington isn’t reprising her voice since Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) has the honor of voicing the British adventurer. However, Earl Baylon is reprising his voice as Jonah.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on Netflix in 2024.