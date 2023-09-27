Assassin’s Creed, Rayman, Far Cry Featured in ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ Trailer

Adi Shankar and Netflix have been working on a few video game animated series together including Castlevania and Devil May Cry. Another series on the horizon from the collaboration includes Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, a video game animated series inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. Today during Netflix’s Drop 01 virtual showcase, the official trailer was released featuring plenty of Ubisoft characters and references including Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Rayman, Beyond Good and Evil, and more.

Additionally, the release date has been announced for next month along with new cast members.

“All games are inspirations for this universe,” Shankar tells Nerd Reactor. “One of the great things about gaming is it’s a language that’s continuously evolving as time goes on. New technology comes out that now allows a different type of game. Then that new game develops a language, control set, and a template that carries forward into the next-gen, and then the next-gen, and the next-gen. It’s this ever-evolving language that we have the privilege of being born in – this time period of experiencing the birth of this language and the expansion of it.”

The newly announced voice actors are Caroline Ford as The Warden, David Menkin as Rayman, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jade (from Beyond Good & Evil), Glenn Wrage as Pey’j (from Beyond Good & Evil), and Daniel York Loh as Pagan Min (from Far Cry 4).

They join Nathaniel Curtis (Witcher: Blood Origin, It’s A Sin) as main character Dolph Laserhawk; Boris Hiestand (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) as Alex Taylor, Dolph’s boyfriend; Mark Ebulue as Marcus Holloway (from Watch Dogs 2); “Balak” (Bobbypills creative director) as Bullfrog (inspired by Assassin’s Creed); and Adi Shankar as Red from the Niji Six (inspired by Rainbow Six Siege).

Working on the music is Oscillian, a synthwave and darkwave musician and producer based in Sweden.

Adi Shankar is the creator and executive producer, with Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gerard Guillemot as producers under Ubisoft Film & Television, and Bobbypills as the animation studio. Mehdi Leffad is the director and “Balak” is the studio’s creative director.

Synopsis: Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a homage to the early ‘90s; it is set in 1992, where the country formerly known as the USA is now a technocracy called Eden, ruled by propaganda and corruption. After being betrayed by his boyfriend, super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk is locked up in a maximum-security prison called Supermaxx. Under the order of the prison’s shadowy Warden, Dolph is forced to lead a team of outcasts on high-risk undercover missions.

From Ubisoft & Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres on Netflix on October 19, 2023.