Netflix’s Devil May Cry Series Announced with Adi Shankar Attached as Showrunner

Adi Shankar has been busy with adapting video game franchises into animated series for Netflix including Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. (Check out our interview with the producer on the Ubisoft series here.) Today, Netflix, Capcom, Studio MIR and Adi Shankar have announced that there is a Devil May Cry animated series along with an announcement video.

The Devil May Cry video games have been introducing different playable characters, but Dante is still one of the most popular protagonists in the franchise. The son of Sparda is the main character in the series, and it will follow him as he is tasked with saving the human world against demons.

The series will contain 8 episodes and is animated by Studio MIR, a South Korean studio that has worked on The Legend of Korra, the fourth season of The Boondocks, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and more.

Shankar is the creator, executive producer and showrunner for the Devil May Cry series.

“I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise,” Shankar said in a statement. “Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Here’s the logline: In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at

play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

The series is written by Alex Larsen (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Yasuke). Hideaki Itsuno (Capcom) and Seung Wook Lee (Studio MIR) also serve as executive producers.