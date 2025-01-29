Mythic Quest Cast on Season 4, Cultural Impact of Video Games, Murder Mystery and Overcooked (Interview)

Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ series about an MMORPG company, is back this week with the premiere of Season 4. The team is all back at MQ including stars Rob McElhenney as Ian, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy, Ashly Burch as Rachel, Jessie Ennis as Jo, Imani Hakim as Dana, David Hornsby as David, Danny Pudi as Brad and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol. There is camaraderie, rivalries, and life changes for these beloved characters, and season 4 will test their limits. Will the work environment be the same with the return of Ian and Poppy? Will there be a power struggle with David? What will the dynamic be like for Dana, Brad and Jo? Season 4 has the answers!

A Turning Point for Poppy

The new season is a turning point for Poppy, and she will need help from her MQ team to show her support.

“I think Mythic Quest is really interesting in terms of it being a workplace comedy because when we meet all the characters at the beginning of season one, there’s not a lot of crossover,” Nicdao tells Nerd Reactor. There’s almost like an upstairs, downstairs vibe. People have got their own jobs, their own things that they’re focused on. But in this season, in season four, when we find all the characters, they’ve had these relationships – friendships that they’ve built from season one. And so we’re finally getting to see that real, found family thing. That is one of the things that I love about this kind of television so much, and honestly, we’re all so close in real life as well. So I think it was really fun to get to play with the idea of Poppy leaning into the support that she has in her workplace. This is a big season for Poppy’s personal life. She’s realizing that maybe there’s more to life than just grinding and coding. Well, there’s some grinding. [laughs] Anyway, I won’t go into that.”

Video Games in the Public Eye

The video game industry is a huge business, and with its popularity comes controversy. For example, video games like Mortal Kombat and Grand Theft Auto were on the news for being violent and Roblox headed to Washington to talk about kids’ safety regulations. These events inspired an episode of Mythic Quest as David and Rachel head to Congress in “The Room Where It Happens.”

“Video games are always, typically, on the forefront of some cultural conversation, whether it’s Tipper Gore or Al Gore – whoever – pointing out video game violence is causing actual violence, or having this latest cultural conversation about where the players become the creators, and what if the player is 10 years old and 12 years old,” Hornsby explained. “These are real-life conversations and real-life congressional hearings. So we like the idea that we are able to have those conversations here, and it also smokes out the values of our characters. And it was a fun lack thereof, or lack thereof in our case.”

Overcooked and VR

Video games are still a big part of Mythic Quest, and we get to see references like Overcooked and VR gaming in Season 4 Episode 5.

“I loved getting to talk about those games in that episode,” Burch said. “I think I had recently played Overcooked. It truly was the motivation behind it. And in that particular plot line, we were again trying to think of like, ‘What are the funniest games that we could put this pair in?’ I’m trying to be so careful, and that was definitely one of them. And there’s also a first-person shooter game that’s in it, that when you understand the context, is very funny.”

Murder Mystery

A spooky episode is “Villain’s Feast,” which is the show’s take on a murder mystery on a remote island. Ennis gets to do a British accent and guide the MQ team on the rules of the mysterious event.

“I loved working on that episode,” Ennis said. “It was so fun. The second I read ‘Jo in a British accent,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Hey, this is so fun and exciting!’ And we had a dialect coach come and teach me how to perfect that accent, which was really fun. I just loved it. And no, I had no experience with murder mysteries before this episode. I always fantasized about being invited to someone’s house for a murder mystery party, but it never happened. So I got to be in the best one ever.”

About Mythic Quest

The fourth season of the hit comedy “Mythic Quest,” hailing from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, January 29, followed by one new episode weekly through Wednesday, March 26.

Season four of “Mythic Quest” brings stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work-life balance.

Plus, as the upcoming fourth season of “Mythic Quest” reaches its finale, the much-anticipated anthology series, titled “Side Quest” (FKA “Mere Mortals”), will make its global debut on March 26 with all four episodes. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

“Side Quest” is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce.

Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The first three seasons of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.