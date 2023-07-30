Adult Swim Celebrates Ten Years of Rick and Morty with First Look at the Anime Series

Although it may not feel like it because of the extra long hiatuses, Rick and Morty are celebrating its 10th anniversary in December. Adult Swim held a 10-year retrospective panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the show’s upcoming season. Not only did they look back on the past, but they also talked about what was to come. Unfortunately, no release date announcement was made, but they said the show’s upcoming seventh season was essentially done. The focus at this point is finding replacement voices for Justin Roiland.

Executive producer Steve Levy spoke about the recasting process for the titular characters in light of Justin Roiland’s ousting. “[It’s] gonna be great. We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” he said. They aimed to find soundalikes of the characters instead of making them sound completely different, like they hilariously did with Solar Opposites.

Also, during the panel, Adult Swim gave fans a look at the opening credits for the incoming Rick & Morty anime spinoff. Partially based on the 2020 shorts, the 10-episode show comes from Studio Deen (The Seven Deadly Sins), Sola Digital Arts (Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim), and director Takashi Sano (Tower of God). While they didn’t provide a release date for the anime series, look for it to air on Adult Swim soon.

Here's your first look at Rick and Morty The Anime. #rickandmorty #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/NNmv8aSaEd — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 21, 2023

