Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series Set to Hit Nickelodeon

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Heroes in a half-shell, turtle power!” If you can hear the theme song in your head when you read those words, chances are you had an awesome childhood (or good taste). The original cartoon that spawned the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles craze is coming back “home.”

During the Mutant Mayhem panel at SDCC 2023, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman announced that Paramount and Nickelodeon had acquired the rights to the beloved 1987 TMNT series. The studio now owns all 193 episodes of the original animated Fred Wolf series from 1987 to 1996.

The TMNT cartoon series will debut digitally later this month in the U.S., followed by Nickelodeon branded channels and digital platforms internationally.

In the series, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, along with their various allies, battle the Shredder, Krang, the Foot, and other villains and criminals in the streets of New York.

Also, during the panel, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman said the look of Mutant Mayhem reminds him of the underground comics he and Peter Laird created. A visual style that director, Jeff Rowe, leaned heavily into the teenage aspect of the movie. Not only do actual teenagers voice the titular turtles’ roles, but they also make the animation style look like “teenagers drew them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2nd.