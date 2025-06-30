Project Hail Mary Trailer Has Ryan Gosling Going into Space

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative duo whose credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, are directing the upcoming live-action sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Andy Weir (The Martian), Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer today.

The film stars Ryan Gosling as a science teacher who is tasked with going into space to prevent the destruction of Earth. There’s a lot of mystery involved, and if you haven’t read the book or want to be surprised by what Gosling encounters in space, I suggest you avoid the trailer.

About Project Hail Mary

Synopsis: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

The film is directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and written for the screen by Drew Goodard from the novel by Andy Weir. It stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

It’s produced by Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, p.g.a., Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Aditya Sood, p.g.a., Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a., and Andy Weir. The executive producers are Patricia Whitcher, Drew Goddard, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, Sarah Esberg, and Ken Kao.