Jurassic World Rebirth Review – Life Found a Way

I remember it like it was yesterday. My family packed us all in the car and, as the sun set over the horizon, we were about to embark on one of my favorite pastimes: going to the drive-in. It was a double feature, with the first one being an animated film. The summer sky began to fade with diminishing hues of pink and orange as Beauty and the Beast began to play.

However, the real moment – the reason we had come to this hallowed ground in the first place – arrived after the credits of the film finished and a brief pause. The air filled with deep, tribalistic bass drum hits mixed with the ethereal music, and then, through the black, those iconic words appeared on screen that would echo as a milestone in my film-viewing career: Jurassic Park.

Over thirty years later, the franchise has continued to not only exist but thrive among a new generation of fans. Although the scope of the products has varied from not only films but even bookmarks and chess sets, the heart of the Jurassic Park saga has worked to not stray far from its roots… or, at least, tried to. The last decade of films made attempts to reintroduce the cinematic universe to the masses and, for a time, they accepted it. There was even an effort to bring back familiar faces from the original trilogy, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to persuade critics that the saga had any life left in it, scoring an unfortunate 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The world where dinosaurs ruled the Earth again, much like that summer sky, began to diminish and the hope to see our prehistoric titans once more slowly faded away. That is, until fans worldwide got word that our beloved franchise was coming to theaters one more time with their latest entry to the saga that’s billions of years in the making: Jurassic World Rebirth!

…Say Again? We Have a T-Rex!

Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Starring the iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, and directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth. The film also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda and Ed Skrein.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Hold On to Your Butts!

Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

It’s rare to find a cast and crew who are not only passionate about a project but also ideally suited to their roles. From seasoned veterans to impressive newcomers, every actor brought their character to life with precision and heart. Scarlett Johansson has stated in multiple interviews that she had been dreaming of being a part of the franchise since childhood. Even though we are used to seeing Johansson portray, well, Johansson in most roles, this particular display of her skills really sets itself apart. She not only fits the role’s archetype, but she looks like she’s having fun too!

And speaking of being set apart, Mahershala Ali is a force all by himself. The unique play and relationship built between his character and Johansson’s character seem very organic and seamless. Ali brings his poise and swagger to the film without overpowering any of the other performances. Alongside both of these powerhouses is Jonathan Bailey, the man currently making a name for himself in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Wicked as well as Netflix’s Bridgerton. His character’s mild-mannered yet driven personality acts as the perfect companion to Johansson’s mercenary role.

In addition to our seasoned cast, it gave an opportunity to see some fresh and talented faces. Audrina Miranda, the youngest performer of the bunch, gave a stellar performance in the film! Knowing that most of the visuals we saw in the final product were CG and not visible while filming always adds a level of difficulty for even the most professional of actors. Miranda, however, gave us a stunning show of ability as she navigated not only the sheer terror and fear brought about by the creatures that gave chase, but also the delicate and nurturing care she displayed to the young Aquilops she aptly names Delores. I excitedly await her next project and see her continue to wow audiences with her skill!

New Experiences…Spared No Expense!

Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Although the story is something we’ve seen before, in which a group of individuals end up on one of the many dino-filled islands and fights to survive in an attempt to leave in one piece, this film feels different. Jurassic World Rebirth creates a unique experience in recognizing the universal truth: time catches up to us all. In this story, not only has the world no longer become hospitable for the dinosaurs, but the magic of their existence has long since passed, as well.

The journey displayed for each character leans heavily towards a revelatory one, echoing a unified understanding that sole reliance on the past for success in the future can be disastrous. Whether it’s the plot of the father accepting the daughter’s boyfriend in spite of his lazy demeanor, or the jaded mercenary’s internal struggle with wanting to do something better with their life, the revelation bombs were dropping all throughout this film. The acceptance that even though time evolves all things, the beauty in life is still one to behold.

Director Gareth Edwards expertly creates what I call beautiful “King Kong” moments in the film. These instances serve to remind viewers that through capitalism and exploitation, the destructive nature of human curiosity will not only create the tragic consequences of misunderstandings between humans and nature, but also the devaluing of the awestruck magic of what was once held in the utmost respect and care. Edwards’ careful eye ensures the true heart of the franchise is seen, not at where it all started, but at where it currently sits in waiting within the cinematic universe. To never revisit the enchantment of the first film, but to build awareness of where the magic – or what little of it remains – is at in the present time.

Life Found a Way

Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

At the center of Jurassic World Rebirth, the question remains: is this a return to form? No. Where it begins creates a sentiment that evokes heartbreak and loss to fans who remember seeing the beginning of this franchise for the first time many years ago. Is that really a bad thing? No, not really. Coming into a film knowing that you have loved and hated parts of the saga is natural. Sometimes those moments leave you hurt, even beaten, at times. But sometimes you reach the highest highs and the biggest magical moments, too. Having a film that shows the true face of how long a franchise has endured, the starkness of reconnecting with a friend later in life. Those moments may feel a sense of loss, but they are also a gift. That’s what this film is.

If anything has carried through this franchise up to this point, it’s those memorable words from Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by the illustrious Jeff Goldblum: “Life finds a way.” Jurassic World Rebirth celebrates that even in this part of its life, even through all these moments of highs and lows, life will always find a way. That even though the sun may be setting on the beauty and wonder of one part of nature, it will soon rise to unveil its next great masterpiece. And who knows, that next masterpiece may be something breathtaking, but either way, we will all be here to witness it, too.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms