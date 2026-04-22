Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo on Tension, Chemistry, and ‘Simmering’ Through Criminal Record

The first episode of Criminal Record Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ today, and it brings back the chaotic relationship between Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. A big threat in modern London forces the two investigators into a tense partnership to save the day.

“I always enjoy fighting with Cush,” Capaldi tells Nerd Reactor about his scene partner. “There’s always a point where we’ve been simmering for a while, and not saying what we want to say. And there are scenes that come along where we actually tell it the way it is. So we’ve had enough. And I always enjoy those because we can sort of let go of those.”

“Yeah, I like simmering with Peter,” Jumbo added. “And then going and hitting bad guys, and then coming back and yelling at Peter, and then going and hitting bad guys. So it works for me really well.”

The action thriller features high-stakes moments, but it’s the dialogue that Jumbo cherishes.

“Oh, I love the action, but I think the dialogue on our show is amazing,” she said. “We have the most amazing scripts. We have the most amazing teams of people who sit around thinking about story and about the way these characters speak and how they place an argument. And it’s a joy to put that language in your mouth. So I would do the dialogue any day, probably over the action.”

About Criminal Record

Synopsis: From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs. In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a Far-Right bomb plot in the heart of London. Season two reunites Capaldi as ‘Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty’ and Jumbo as ‘Detective Sergeant June Lenker.’

Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal and Peter Sullivan join the cast in addition to the returning ensemble that includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles.

The eight-episode, season two of Criminal Record debuts the first episode on Wednesday, April 22, with new episodes weekly until Wednesday, June 10.