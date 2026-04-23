X-Files Superfan to Marathon Series for 9 Days Inside Desert Bunker

X-Files is now available to watch on Pluto TV, and to celebrate all 11 seasons on the streaming platform, it has given a lucky fan and their guest a chance to watch all the episodes of X-Files inside a bunker in Joshua Tree, CA. Pluto TV’s The Fan Is Out There Experience will have the superfan watch all the episodes in just 9 days in the middle of the desert bunker. There will be food, bedrooms, and TVs for viewing the sci-fi series by Chris Carter and starring Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder.

We were invited to check out the experience before it started and chatted with the winner, Molly, as she shared how she’s going to plan the marathon. Robbie Amell, who starred in the revival series, was also in attendance to talk about the show and the event.

About Pluto TV’s The Fan Is Out There Experience

The truth is out there…and now it’s free. Pluto TV wants to find X-Philes obsessed enough to find it. With all 11 seasons of The X-Files now streaming on Pluto TV, the platform is giving them a chance at an experience even Mulder couldn’t get clearance for. One superfan winner and their chosen investigation partner will disappear into the desert for nine days to marathon the entire series inside an undisclosed, off-grid facility in Joshua Tree.

The experience features: