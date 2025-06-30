Jujutsu Kaisen Monokei Keyboard Is a Must-Have for Anime Fans and Gamers

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular manga and anime series, and there are many ways to show your love for the fandom, which includes cosplaying, collecting merchandise, and more. One way to be reminded of the adventures of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and the gang is the Monokei Standard Jujutsu Kaisen Mechanical Keyboard. It comes in two different styles, the Monokei Standard Yuji Edition (bright orange) and the Monokei Standard Megumi Edition (mint green).

I’ve been using the Monokei Standard Jujutsu Kaisen Megumi Mechanical Keyboard for a couple of years, and it has been one of my favorite keyboards.

The aesthetic captures Megumi’s color palette, and the Jujutsu Kaisen logo can be seen on the front side to the left. It comes with a couple of keycaps, and you can change them using the keycap puller. You can also use other keycaps to really customize your experience. From the sturdy build to its smaller, tenkeyless size, my use with it has been consistently wonderful.

Before using this keyboard, I would always use ones with the number pad. It made things easier when you want to input numbers. (And some games use it for emotes, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.) With the Monokei Standard Keyboard, I had to condition myself to not rely on it. It turned out to be the better option for working and playing video games. With more space on my desk, I have more room to move my mouse while also allowing my arms to rest at a more natural position.

It is compatible with Bluetooth BLE 5.1 and can have a wired connection via the USB-C to USB-C. I always plug my keyboard for the most part, so I can’t comment on the actual battery life. (It’s advertised to last 30 days for 8 hours of use each day.) However, I enjoy being able to unplug it and still be able to use it around the room, whether I’m streaming or conducting Zoom voice calls.

I have been using this for a couple years now, and it is still working, whether I’m editing on Adobe Photoshop or playing games such as Fortnite, Marvel Rivals, Baldur’s Gate 3, Phasmophobia, etc.

As of this writing, the keyboard costs $92 each, which is half the price of its retail price. You can choose between different types of switches when purchasing such as MX Red, MX Brown, or MX Silent Red switches.

The World of Jujutsu Kaisen

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the anime as it enters the Culling Game Arc. Before that, U.S. fans can watch a compilation film in theaters of the “Hidden Inventory / Premature death” story arc on July 16 and 17.

If you’re going to Anime Expo this weekend, check out the Jujutsu Kaisen panel on Sunday, July 6. TOHO Animation is bringing special guests Junya Enoki (Japanese voice of Yuji Itadori) and Megumi Ogata (Japanese voice of Yuta Okkotsu) as they celebrate the fandom. Let’s hope they announce updates for season 3 that day.