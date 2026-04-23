Baldur’s Gate 3 Actors Join Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeon Masters Actual Play Series

The world of Dungeons & Dragons has been growing, and one of the ways it has grown is through actual plays like Critical Role and Dimension 20. Wizards of the Coast has released its first actual play series, Dungeon Masters, featuring actors Neil Newbon and Devora Wilde (Baldur’s Gate III), Christian Navarro (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why), and Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch), with Jasmine Bhullar as the Dungeon Master. The first two episodes premiered this week, with the first season focusing on the Ravenloft setting.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to interview the cast of the series, and their chemistry was brought out on display in the video.

Navarro, who is known for portraying Tony Padilla in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, never thought Dungeons & Dragons would be something he would enjoy. All that changed during COVID.

“My best friend Jack tried to get me to play for about 10 years, and I really was not into it at all,” Navarro tells Nerd Reactor. “And then COVID hit, and I shared this… I deal with depression. He said, ‘You can’t be in your house during COVID and not be interacting with human beings. It’s not good for you.’ He started the campaign, and I was hooked pretty immediately.

“Fun fact, he met his now girlfriend, and they’ve been together for three years. I was hooked then. I saw the power of love in Dungeons & Dragons.”

Berrin can be heard in video games such as Dispatch and Fire Emblem Heroes, and she was a fan early on.

“Yeah, honestly, from the beginning, I love improv,” Berrin said. “I come from an improv comedy background. And improv, it’s hard to come by sometimes in these streets in this economy. And so getting to be in a space where I get to ‘yes and’ with people and con your situations with people, I can’t even count… I can’t remember the exact moment. I think that part of me has always been in love with D&D.”

Check out the first two episodes below.

Dungeon Masters will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 6:30 PM PT, starting on April 22, 2026.