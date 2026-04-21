Isabella Gomez Breaks Down Her Shrinking Love Story

If you talk to any fan or even cast member of Shrinking, the consensus is that the ensemble of this show is a group of people you genuinely want to hang out with. With everyone being so perfectly cast, the pressure is always on for any newcomers to fit into the group in the same way and even further improve upon the community we all love to watch.

Isabella Gomez has been capturing fans’ hearts, going all the way back to the Netflix hit series One Day at a Time. She joins Shrinking Season 3 as Marisol, Sean’s (Luke Tennie) first love, who is now reentering his life, and brings the perfect energy and chemistry to even further enhance the show’s dynamic cast. She was handpicked for the role by showrunner Bill Lawrence after they previously worked together on Head of the Class, and from her first appearance this season, it’s easy to see why.

We got to talk all about building her chemistry with Luke, her character’s possible backstory, where we hope to see the couple go next season, and much more.

“Luke and I talked quite a bit about what it looks like to be first loves with someone and to have that kind of history,” said Gomez. “With all that has gone down with Sean, and also we don’t know much about Marisol, what does that look like to love each other and have that kind of history and then come back to each other at this point in life? And the different coping mechanisms like how much he wants to talk things out and be very by the book and Marisol is more free spirited. It’s very art imitates life.”

The end of Season 3 leaves Sean in a very hopeful and optimistic place starting a new job and moving into a new apartment, which is extremely rewarding after following his therapy journey the past two seasons. So where could things go for the couple from here?

“I’ve been pitching a wedding from day one,” said Gomez. “Shrinking seems to have a wedding per season. But there’s so much going on. Sean moves in with his friend Jorge (Trey Santiago-Hudson), and what does that mean for this couple? I think those conversations and conflicts aren’t always modeled for us in media, showing how even when you’re in a happy, loving relationship, there will still be a lot of trial and error.”

There’s one more idea Gomez has up her sleeve. “My real dream is for Marisol and Sean to have couples therapy next season so that we have to go to Harrison Ford to fix us,” she added.

I think we’re all fully on board with that possible storyline, and Season 4 can’t come soon enough.

Shrinking Season 3 is now streaming in full on Apple TV.