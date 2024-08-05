Philip Ng Talks ‘Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In’ and Working with Sammo Hung

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In is the highest-performing Hong Kong action film starring Louis Koo and Sammo Hung. This week, U.S. audiences will be able to watch the film in select U.S. theaters on August 9, 2024. (You can check out our review of the film here.)

One of the stars of the film is Philip Ng, a Hong Kong-based martial artist and actor. He plays King, the right-hand man of Sammo Hung’s Mr. Big. The actor has a different look that makes him unrecognizable with the long hair, sunglasses and facial hair. This background is perfect for lending to the wild nature of the antagonist.

“It was great,” Ng tells Nerd Reactor about his outfit in the film. “You know, I remember doing the costuming and talking to the director [Soi Cheang]. He’s like, ‘Listen, when this movie comes out, people may not recognize that it’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I want to see how you’re going to do this.’ And he was successful, and I asked him, ‘Can I take off my glasses showing some of the fight scenes?’ And he’s like, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ He explained it, ‘Because it’s in your image. It’s like Batman has his mask, you have your full get up, and then people will remember it, and then it’s something that I want you to maintain.’ So the only time that I was able to take off my classes was a scene. There’s a scene with me and Sammo. I’ll leave it at that.”

This isn’t the first time Philip Ng has worked with Sammo Hung. The two have worked together many times before, with the first being the 2012 movie called Naked Soldier.

“When I first started the industry, about 15 to 20 years ago, I did a movie with [Hung] called Naked Soldier,” Ng recalls of working with the legendary actor. “I had a fight scene with him, and I was kind of green at the time. And so what happens when you fight Sammo is, even if you mess up, he’ll make you look good.

“For instance, if he has to punch you and you have to duck, he’ll pull your head down, punch over your head, pull you back up, face you towards the camera – cut – and you’re like, ‘Did I? Did I? What happened?’ And you watch the playback, ‘Oh, I look great. Thanks a lot, Sammo. Thank you.’ So working with him will always make you better. And on top of that, even though he’s a legendary actor and famous, basically the guy, one of the guys who created the industry, but when you work with him, you’re still very down to earth. And it’s always nice and fun working with him.”

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In will be in select theaters. Cities include LA, NYC, SF, Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Washington D.C., and more.

Synopsis: Many years after the bloody turf war that ushered in an uneasy era of peace in Hong Kong’s underworld, the notorious Kowloon Walled City serves as a fortified, lawless safe haven for gangs and refugees alike. But when a skilled underground fighter runs afoul of the most feared Triad boss in Hong Kong, a bounty is placed on his head despite his connections to the leader of the infamous enclave. As his pursuers violate the tenuous territorial truce to exact their vengeance, the fallout reignites old grudges, bringing decades of building tension to a brutal, bloody boiling point.

It stars Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Terrance Lau, Philip Ng, Tony Wu Tsz Tung, German Cheung, Richie Jen, Wong Tak Pun Kenny, Fish Liew, Chu Pak Hong, Cecilia Choi, Lau Wai Ming, Aaron Kwok and Sammo Hung.

The film is directed by Soi Cheang and produced by John Chong and Wilson Yip (Ip Man franchise) with action/stunts by Tanigaki Kenji (Raging Fire, Snake Eyes).