The First Omen – Blu-ray Review

When I initially reviewed the film in April, I said The First Omen “combines classic and modern horror elements, delivering a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience.” Upon watching it again, my views of the movie haven’t changed. The film still is a striking entry in the Omen series, marking an impressive debut for director Arkasha Stevenson. For a first-time director, Stevenson becomes a formidable talent in the horror genre with The First Omen. Her direction is confident and innovative, showcasing a mature understanding of the genre and narrative pacing. Her ability to meld suspense with artistic visuals sets her apart, bringing a fresh perspective to horror and making The First Omen a standout film that signals the arrival of a new, influential voice in the genre.

One of the most arresting aspects of The First Omen is its visual style, which is heavily influenced by Dario Argento. The 70s film language visuals, characterized by camera pans and zooms, blend seamlessly with the terrifying sound design and Mark Korven’s haunting score. This combination creates a visceral horror experience, evoking a nostalgic yet fresh atmosphere.

The First Omen is unapologetic in depicting horror, fully embracing unsettling and disturbing imagery. The film doesn’t shy away from the macabre, presenting vivid scenes as captivating as they are appalling. This bold visual storytelling plunges the audience into a nightmarish realm.

Nell Tiger Free delivers an outstanding performance, capturing the complexity of her character with a haunting subtlety. Her ability to move between vulnerability and lurking darkness adds depth to the narrative, making her performance a cornerstone of the film. She significantly contributes to the eerie and unsettling atmosphere that defines The First Omen.

Overall, The First Omen combines classic and modern horror elements, delivering a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience. With its strong visual language, fearless narrative approach that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, exceptional performances, and imaginative direction, the film is a testament to the genre’s enduring appeal and capacity for innovation.

Movie Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Video

The First Omen is available on Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Now, you might wonder, “Why isn’t there a 4K Blu-ray release?” Yes, it’s frustrating because you can watch it in 4K on Hulu or buy a digital 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Atmos. Although there is no official word on why this is the case, I assume there will be a box set that includes the 4K disc in the future. It’s disappointing, but that’s how the market is nowadays. Nevertheless, as far as 1080p Blu-ray goes, this is an excellent disc, offering a high-definition viewing experience that brings out the best in the film’s visuals.

The black levels are perfect, which is crucial because the film gets dark and grim. This accuracy makes scenes with different content look vibrant, with sharp, dark highlights. While the colors are mostly darker, occasional pops of vivid hues contrast nicely with the film’s dark look. Additionally, the details are rendered well, with crisp textures and clear resolution, revealing subtle nuances within the images on the screen.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

The First Omen is available on Blu-ray with a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The film offers impressive immersion with its sound design. While sounds bounce from one side to the other, the mix remains traditional and not entirely atmospheric in the surrounds. As the story progresses, the soundscape becomes more intense and immersive. Voices of entities, along with music and ambiance from clubs, orphanages, and the streets of Rome, come and go in the surrounds. Mark Korven’s score is unsettling, making your skin crawl, and adds to the mood without overpowering the film’s soundscape or substituting genuine scares with loud instrumentation. Dialogue remains clean and clear, especially as the action ramps up in the final act.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

The First Omen hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

The Director’s Vision

The Mystery of Margaret

Signs of the First Omen

Features Assessment

The bonus features for this release of The First Omen are somewhat disappointing. There are only three behind-the-scenes featurettes, totaling just under 20 minutes. “Director’s Vision” may lean towards celebrating Arkasha Stevenson, but it offers valuable insights into the film’s creation. Stevenson shares her vision and what she aimed to bring to the project, providing a deeper understanding of her creative process. While this featurette is relatively short, it’s packed with valuable information that will enhance your viewing experience.

While the film delves into Margaret’s backstory, “Mystery of Margaret” offers even more details. Nell Tiger Free and Arkasha Stevenson provide additional insights into Margaret’s mindset and emotions during several key moments in the film. This featurette will give the viewer an understanding of the character and her motivations, exploring her journey from a different perspective and shedding light on her actions and decisions.

The longest featurette in this release, “Signs of the First Omen,” is a comprehensive exploration of the film’s production. It thoroughly examines the use of Rome as a primary filming location, delves into the production design, and covers various aspects of the production, including costumes, sets, and makeup work. This featurette provides a satisfying behind-the-scenes look at how the film’s authentic and immersive atmosphere was achieved, leaving you feeling well-informed and satisfied.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, The First Omen is a solid addition to the series, showcasing Arkasha Stevenson’s impressive first-time direction and innovative approach to horror. The video presentation provides excellent visual quality, although it does not offer a 4K physical option. The audio mix enhances the experience with intense, unsettling sounds that perfectly fit the story. However, the Blu-ray’s bonus features are somewhat disappointing, as they only contain three short featurettes with limited but insightful behind-the-scenes content.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

The First Omen is now available in stores on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Buena Vista Home Entertainment for review purposes.