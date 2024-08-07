CBS and Just Fix It Productions Join Forces for Creep LA: Ghosts, a Haunted Immersive Theatre Experience

Just Fix It Productions has been bringing haunted immersive experiences like Creep LA and The Willows to LA residences during the Halloween season. Blumhouse, Peacock, Amazon Studios and other companies have collaborated with it to bring their shows and movies to life via premieres and creepy events. This year, JFI Productions is teaming up with CBS to bring back its flagship haunt, Creep LA, in an all-new experience inspired by the world of Ghosts, the supernatural comedy starring Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver.

Creepy LA is back after three years with Creep LA: Ghosts, an immersive experience that premieres this October. It’s coinciding with the Ghosts Season 4 premiere on October 17th. The interactive 60-minute show will be held on select dates in October in two historic mansions in the West Adams area of Los Angeles. Fans and haunt enthusiasts can get tickets starting on September 9 at www. CreepLA.com.

Guests (18+) will get to experience the event in one of the two mansions. The first will recreate the lobby of Ghosts’ haunted Woodstone Bed & Breakfast including photo opportunities, show memorabilia and more. Attendees will then venture to the mansion on the “dark side” of the street, where the creepy adventure begins as they experience ghosts in an immersive environment.

“We’re excited to present a haunted house experience that brings the dead of GHOSTS to life for fans this Halloween season,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. “Thanks to our partnership with JFI Productions’ Creep LA team, we envision attendees smiling their way through GHOSTS’ Woodstone Mansion-themed welcome experience before screaming their way through the immersive, scare-inducing neighboring mansion, for a night they’ll long remember.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with CBS and bring the idea of GHOSTS to life in such a unique and immersive way, allowing Halloween thrill-seekers and fans of the show to step into a world inspired by the series,” said the JFI Creative team. “We created an experience that is both terrifying and captivating, aimed at making attendees confront their beliefs about the supernatural.”

About Creep LA: Ghosts

“Creep LA: Ghosts” will be open to the public from Oct. 4-27 on select dates throughout the Halloween season. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 9 at www.CreepLA.com. Guests are encouraged to book early, as space is limited. The experience is 60 minutes with timed ticketing starting at 7:00 PM and ending at 10:45 PM. The experience is 18+. Tickets are $70 plus taxes/fees.

About CBS’ GHOSTS

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha “Sam” (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who threw both caution and money to the wind when they decided to convert Woodstone Mansion, which Sam in inherited, into a bed & breakfast – only to find it was inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 18th-century militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 16th-century (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Sam’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. The opening of the B&B has been a source of intrigue, anxiety and curiosity among the spirits, but they will gladly put up with the commotion as long as they can continue to interact with a living inhabitant.

GHOSTS airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network; all seasons are available on demand on Paramount+. The fourth season of the comedy series launches Oct. 17 and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

About Just Fix It Productions

Due to popular demand, Creep LA returns after three years with an eagerly anticipated supernatural adventure.

Just Fix It Productions was founded in 2015 and has become a pioneer in dynamic immersive theatre, live attractions and experiential events in the Southern California area and beyond. With shows like the critically acclaimed large-scale flagship haunt CREEP L.A., intimate and twisted sold-out murder mystery dinner experience THE WILLOWS, and wild disco dance party NIGHT FEVER, JFI is at the forefront of boundary-pushing original storytelling. In addition to years of original, groundbreaking entertainment, JFI has also previously partnered with Blumhouse, Peacock, Amazon Studios, Universal, FX and Facebook to bring their content to life in innovative and imaginative ways.