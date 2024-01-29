Paramount Hosting Vegas Experience Leading Up to Super Bowl, Plus The Lodge Activation Returns

The Super Bowl is headed to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th with the San Francisco 49ers going up against the Kansas City Chiefs. Paramount will celebrate the occasion with its Expedition Vegas event, a free four-day fan experience for all ages from Thursday, February 8th until Sunday, February 11th. Additionally, the Lodge is returning this year after its success during events like San Diego Comic-Con.

Expedition Vegas

The complimentary advance tickets for Expedition Vegas are available starting today at Fever.

The immersive fan experience will showcase Paramount shows, films and franchises through bespoke content, interactive games, photo opportunities, exhibits, giveaways and more. The fun will be held at either the Base Camp or Paramount Station.

Attendees will get to participate in MTV’s The Challenge-themed trivia, the UEFA Champions League (CBS Sports) penalty-kick battle and activating the divine glow for Halo (Paramount+).

At the Nickelodeon alcove, kids can practice their spiral at the Spongebob Squarepants Krusty Krab Quarterback Challenge and take photos with Dora.

CBS Survivor fans will have the chance to compete in fan-favorite challenges and get free Wi-Fi, courtesy of Pluto TV.

Paramount Pictures is promoting Bob Marley: One Love with the tropical pavilion, and BET will have the luxurious Tyler Perry’s Sistas spa suite.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone will be showcased at the Dutton Ranch, and South Park (Comedy Central) fans will get to pose with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in front of the town’s bus stop.

At Paramount Station, guests will embark on the Adventure to the Peak, a hyper-realistic gondola lift that simulates winds and heights. The ride features Paramount characters and recorded commentary by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Expedition Vegas will be located outside The Mirage Hotel along the Vegas Strip (3400 South Las Vegas Blvd.). The Fan Experience will be held on the following day/time:

Thursday, February 8 – Friday, February 9, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT

To catch Super Bowl LVIII on the screen, it will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Nickelodeon will have a special kids and family slime-filled presentation.

The Lodge Returns

Paramount+ is bringing back The Lodge, the cabin-like activation, and it will be touring across the nation in 2024. Debuting in 2023, attendees at San Diego Comic-Con got the chance to experience an immersive area featuring Yellowjackets, Spongebob Squarepants, Good Burger, Transformers and more.

This year, the Lodge is bringing to life Paramount+ shows and films with exclusive merchandise giveaways, challenges, photo opportunities, custom drinks and more. It will be traveling to mountain cities including Winter Park, CO; Stratton, VT; and Lake Tahoe, CA; and returning to Steamboat Springs, CO; SXSW in Austin, TX; and San Diego Comic-Con.

2024 will showcase titles like Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Halo, Frasier, Survivor, Mean Girls, and Star Trek: Discovery. For animation fans, guests can take photos with Dora, pose in the life-sized Krusty Krab boat from Spongebob Squarepants, and hang out in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mud room.

The Paramount Presents theater is dedicated to the golden era of cinema and will have props and a film reel.

Star Trek: Discovery fans will get to sit in the captain’s chair, play bowling in the Knuckles universe, and earn a Paramount+ marshal badge by playing the timed lasso roping game.

Survivor fans can share their thoughts, strategies and personal experiences, replicating the cast’s experiences on the show and having the chance to make it onto the show’s official social media channels. At the Woodstone Bed & Breakfast, CBS’s Ghosts will have photo and video opportunities with some surprise “visitors.”

Halo fans will get to see the Covenant artifact, a relic belonging to the alien threat from the franchise. As a Spartan, guests will see if they are the chosen one by touching the artifact. Costumes and props from the show are displayed, and there will be exclusive Halo-branded goggle covers.

Frasier fans will be able to go inside Mahoney’s Taproom.

The Paramount+ Pub will be the place for sports fans as they can play the hook and ring toss or a UEFA Champions League-themed soccer ball-kicking challenge. Sports-inspired cocktails are available at the sports-themed bar showcasing jerseys, cleats, balls and team paraphernalia.

Check out the tour schedule below: