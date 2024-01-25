Step Into a Musical Wonderland as Beyond Wonderland 2024 Awaits

As the calendar flips to 2024, the anticipation for Beyond Wonderland reaches new heights. This year’s edition promises to be a mesmerizing journey, perfectly capturing the whimsy and wonder of Alice’s adventures. With its Alice in Wonderland theme, the festival is not just an event; it’s an escape into a fantastical world of music and magic.

Beyond Wonderland 2024 boasts an eclectic mix of artists set to electrify the stage. This year promises to be another auditory experience like no other, and its lineup showcases EDM’s vast musical diversity. From the pulsating beats of world-renowned EDM giants to the soulful rhythms of underground sensations. Headliners can expect exhilarating sets that transcend genres, offering something for every kind of music lover. So, whether you’re a fan of thumping basslines or melodic harmonies, Beyond Wonderland has you covered. Check out the lineup below:

Beyond the stellar lineup, Beyond Wonderland 2024 is an immersive experience. The festival grounds transform into a vibrant landscape from a fairy tale, complete with whimsical decor and fantastical stages. Each corner of the festival offers a new surprise, a new story, ensuring that the spirit of Alice in Wonderland is felt in every beat and every step. The immersive installations and art pieces scattered throughout the venue add enchantment, captivating the senses and creating a truly magical atmosphere. Interactive experiences and workshops also invite attendees to engage more deeply with the Wonderland theme, making it a participatory adventure.

Beyond Wonderland 2024 is becoming an unmissable event for ravers and festival-goers alike. It’s more than just a festival; it celebrates music, art, and imagination. So, get ready to enter the looking glass and experience the wonder because tickets are now available.

Beyond Wonderland 2024 descends upon the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA, on March 22nd and 23rd.