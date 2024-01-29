Cygni: All Guns Blazing Gets Demo for Steam Next Fest in February

Cygni: All Guns Blazing is a top-down twin-stick shooter from Konami and KeelWorks Ltd that brings back the chaotic charm of retro vertical shooters. We’ve had the chance to get some hands-on with the sci-fi shmup, and it was intense and engaging. (Check out our hands-on coverage here.)

Today, it has been announced that Cygni: All Guns Blazing will be part of Steam Next Fest beginning February 5, 2024. The demo will be available until February 12, and it will offer gamers a taste of the game’s early stages including the tutorial and the first level. Completing the demo will showcase a bonus look at the story.

Check out the Cygni demo when it becomes available on February 5th at 10 a.m. PST via Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1248080/CYGNI_All_Guns_Blazing/.

Steam Next Fest live stream will feature the space shooter when it broadcasts on Monday, February 5th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. PST. It’ll be available to watch on the Steam Next Fest event page, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

Cygni: All Guns Blazing will be released later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It’s now available for pre-orders for the physical versions, with digital pre-orders and the game’s release date revealed soon.