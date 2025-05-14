New Superman Trailer Focuses on the Man of Steel Wanting to Do Good

Warner Bros. Studios and DC have released the official trailer for Superman, giving viewers and fans a good look at the heart of the Man of Steel.

It starts off with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) asking as Clark Kent (David Corenswet) if he is okay with her interviewing him as Superman. The reporter grills him on the questions, and he’s upset at her because he just wants to save people and do good. It later cuts to all the mayhem and action, including a part where Lex Luthor and the Engineer infiltrate Superman’s Fortress of Solitude.

The trailer does a good job of capturing what Superman represents, and Corenswet isn’t taking the job lightly.

“I thought, ‘Well, how could it possibly get better than this?’” Corenswet tells Nerd Reactor about getting the part of Superman. “And then James brought together such a great crew of people and a cast of actors that I had the same experience of like how can it be this good and also on how it’s such an amazing film – something that’s going to be seen by so many people and it means so much to so many people.”

About Superman

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (“Alien Romulus”), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us) and editors William Hoy (The Batman) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

Superman will be released in theaters nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025.