David Corenswet on His Journey from ‘Hollywood’ to ‘Superman’: It’s ****ing Crazy

The Superman teaser trailer has been released, and it gives audiences a taste of what to expect from DC Studios and James Gunn’s upcoming superhero film. There are many things to digest from the trailer including the many superheroes and villains and the iconic John Williams theme.

During the Superman Teaser Trailer Preview on Monday at Warner Bros. Studios, I had the chance to chat with David Corenswet, who is tasked with portraying the Man of Steel.

“It’s certainly ****ing crazy,” David Corenswet told me about his journey from Netflix’s Hollywood to DC Studios’ Superman. “I mean unexpected. Hard to believe still. Hollywood was such a great experience, like such a great crew and cast and everything.”

The actor knows how much the DC hero means to a lot of people, and he’s not taking his role lightly.

“I thought, ‘Well, how could it possibly get better than this?'” Corenswet continued. “And then James brought together such a great crew of people and a cast of actors that I had the same experience of like how can it be this good and also on how it’s such an amazing film. Something that’s going to be seen by so many people and it means so much to so many people.”

Corenswet comes from a long line of actors who have portrayed the DC icon including George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill and more.

Synopsis: Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus, Transformers: The Last Knight), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor, Firefly), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Superman will be in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.