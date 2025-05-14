Ironheart Teaser Trailer Shows Off Her New Armored Suit

The next MCU TV series is Ironheart, which is headed to Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Today, the teaser trailer and poster have been released, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come. Dominique Thorne portrays Riri, a young, genius inventor who debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

In the teaser trailer, we get to see Riri creating her new armored suit.

“Ironheart is such a great character in publishing,” said Coogler. “In 2016, Brian Michael Bendis created a character who would be a successor of sorts to the Iron Man legacy. In the comic book, Riri Williams and Tony Stark had a relationship—she was a student at MIT who came from an almost polar opposite background as Tony, but they came together in their passion to better society. Eventually, the character gets her own identity as Ironheart, and other writers like Eve Ewing picked up from there, taking Riri Williams to Chicago.”

About Ironheart

Synopsis: Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The music is composed by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart premieres on Disney+ June 24, 2025.