Love, Death & Robots Team on Volume 4, Revenge Stories, and Evil Cats

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 debuts on Netflix today, and it features different animation styles and mediums including a live-action short, claymation, and CG animated short. Watch as The Red Hot Chili Peppers are transformed into stringed puppets, humans and aliens battling each other using tilt-shift techniques, a Mechanist looking for revenge in space, an evil cat teaming up with a robot to dominate the world, and more.

Tim Miller, who is known for directing Deadpool, is the creator of Love, Death + Robots. He is back with his team as they continue the tradition of love, death, robots and more.

“And honestly, I would say our brand is kind of not having a brand,” Miller tells Nerd Reactor. “It’s not having a theme. It’s not doing things the same way, mostly because I’m stupid and I just don’t think things through. I’m just kind of a creature of impulse.”

One of the short films that Miller wants to adapt as a full-length feature is Spider Rose, which is directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. It’s a violent revenge short in space and features the voice cast of Emily O’Brien, Feodor Chin, Piotr Michael, and Sumalee Montano.

“I think that people like to see horrible things done, shot in the face, blown out of the window of a space habitat, eaten by acid,” Miller explained on why people love revenge stories. “They like all of that stuff, but it feels wrong if you like it without a reason behind it. And everybody feels justified in liking it when it’s a hero doing it for revenge for being wronged.”

Love, Death and Robots Volume 4 is streaming on Netflix.

About Love, Death and Robots Volume 4

Synopsis: Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, Se7en), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humor. Buckle up.

Executive Producers: Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen

Supervising Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Format: 10 short animated stories, various lengths