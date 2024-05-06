Netflix Is a Joke Is Here with Ronny Chieng, Seinfeld and Outside Joke

Netflix Is a Joke is here, and the comedy festival is running for two weeks in Los Angeles. The event is jam-packed with top comedians including Ronny Chieng, Ali Wong, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, Matt Rife, Sarah Silverman, Bill Burr, and many more. With so many shows happening all around LA, there’s an outdoor hub, Outside Joke, for those who want to take a break and relax while also enjoying comedic acts.

Netflix Is a Joke’s Outside Joke Schedule

The outdoor hub is located at the Hollywood Palladium.

Outside Joke Hours

Fri, May 3 – 5 PM-10 PM

Sat, May 4 – Noon-10 PM

Sun, May 5 – Noon-10 PM

Fri, May 10 – 5 PM-10 PM

Sat, May 11 – Noon-10 PM

Sun, May 12 – Noon-10 PM

You can get tickets at https://www.netflixisajokefest.com/outside-joke

Jerry Seinfeld opened the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on May 2nd at the Hollywood Bowl. He was joined by comedians Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco. The theme for a couple of the comedians was family life and the struggles with raising children. Seinfeld was up to his usual antics with his love of complaining including how people love to take photos and videos during events instead of living in the moment.

Ronny was the headliner for his “The Love to Hate It Tour” on May 3rd, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Andrea Jin opened the night and Ken Jeong surprised the audience with his appearance. The Hangover actor joked about how it’s hard to be a comedian now since he’s super rich. The reasoning is that to be a funny comedian, you have to be struggling to connect with the public. It was a short and sweet bit that had the audience laughing.

Highlights for Ronny included a story about how he was delivering his semen to the doctors but was stopped along the way on the streets of New York City by a fan. Somewhere on the internet is a selfie with him and the fan with his arm inside his jacket like Napoleon, holding his juice inside a container.

Netflix Is a Joke Festival is now running until Sunday, May 12th, in Los Angeles.

Featured image: Ronny Chieng at “Love to Hate It Tour” for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at Dolby Theater on 5/3/24 in Los Angeles, CA. Cr. Andrew Max Levy/Netflix