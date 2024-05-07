John Wick Pinball Game Announced from Lionsgate and Stern Pinball

Lionsgate and Stern Pinball have announced the John Wick Pinball Game, based on the hit franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the deadly assassin. A game trailer and video showing off the features have been released, giving fans a look at what to expect from the world of John Wick inside the pinball machines.

The John Wick Pinball Game features artwork and mechanical features inspired by the world of John Wick. To give players that feeling of defeating baddies left and right, it also features a dynamic AI combat system. The games come in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models featuring different artwork on the cabinets.

The game’s playfield captures many moments, locations and items from the John Wick franchise including car chases, shootouts, the Red Circle Club, the New York Continental Hotel, John Wick’s weapons crate, the Blood Oath Marker, and more. The Blood Oath Marker inside the playfield was recreated using the actual prop from the film, and if it’s activated, it would open up and show off the blood oath. When the weapons crate is activated, it opens up to reveal a hidden shot target path so that you can get more weapons.

Lionsgate Stern Pinball’s New John Wick Pinball Limited Edition

Missions include surviving attacks from assassins, working for the Factions of the High Table, and taking on John Wick’s “Special Assignment.”

Ian McShane, who played Winston in the films, was brought on board to voice the custom narrations in the pinball game. Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera) composed the original score. The LE models will feature pieces of John Wick’s suits from the franchise, courtesy of Lionsgate.

The neo-noir-style paintings featured in the pinball game are illustrated by Randy Martinez.

Players can connect to the Insider Connected system, which allows them to compete with other players worldwide, earn Achievements, track progress, and complete John Wick quests and Faction Contracts.

Featured image courtesy of Stern Pinball and Lionsgate