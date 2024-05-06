First Look at David Corenswet in Costume for James Gunn’s Superman

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a first look at the Man of Tomorrow. Superman is the highly anticipated DC Studios film from director James Gunn, and it’ll kickstart the DC Universe in a big way when it hits theaters next year. The director has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes imagery including a close-up of a logo.Ttoday, fans finally get a good look at David Corenswet in his Superman suit.

James Gunn released a new photo via his Instagram. It was taken by Jessica Miglio and was captured entirely in the camera.

David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s Superman. Photo by Jessica Miglio/DC Studios.

About Superman

The film was originally titled Superman Legacy, but after finishing the script, writer/director James Gunn felt it was more appropriate to call it Superman. The DC film will start the new DC Universe. Additionally, it will be separate from the DC Extended Universe (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League).

Synopsis: Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

It stars David Corenswet (Netflix’s Hollywood) as Clark Kent / Superman and Rachel Brosnahan (Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. Joining them are Isabela Merced (Madame Webb) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (Fox’s Firefly) as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan (HBO’s Barry) as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza) as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Lex Luthor.

We can expect to see Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.