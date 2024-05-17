Lion King Heads to Hollywood Bowl in May for 30th Anniversary Live-to-Film Concert Event with Cast from the Movies

The Lion King is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Disney is going all out with a live-to-film concert event at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24 & Saturday, May 25. The concert will feature the score by Hans Zimmer (Batman Begins, Gladiator, Dune), performed by a live orchestra, and vocal performances of Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice’s songs from the film by the original cast from the 1994 and 2019 films including Billy Eichner, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson, and more.

Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event will also have a tribute to the Broadway musical with performances throughout the evening.

You can get tickets now at Ticketmaster.

The special event will be held for two evenings, showcasing the classic 1994 animated film with a full orchestra led by conductor Sarah Hicks. The memorable songs from Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice will be performed live by the original cast singers from the 1994 and 2019 films including Billy Eichner (“Timon” 2019), Jeremy Irons (“Scar” 1994), Nathan Lane (“Timon” 1994), Ernie Sabella (“Pumbaa” 1994), and Jason Weaver (“Young Simba” 1994). Special guests Bradley Gibson (“Simba” in the Broadway stage production) and Jennifer Hudson. Songs include “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Circle Of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The two nights will also have a full choir, lively productions on the Bowl shell, fireworks and more.

As for The Lion King Broadway musical, there will be cast members performing select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl complete with costumes, set design and puppetry.

The concert is produced by the team behind Disney’s Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl and Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.

The year of Lion King continues with the upcoming live-action film, Mufasa: The Lion King, which will be released on December 20, 2024.

The Lion King Synopsis: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is riddled with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from his long-lost friend, Nala, and a curious pair of newfound friends, Pumbaa and Timon, Simba must figure out how to face his past and take back what is rightfully his.