Wicked Trailer Is Here, Plus Applications Open for Shiz University

Wicked is one of the highest-grossing musical theatre productions of all time, which is only second behind The Lion King. It has captured the imagination of musical lovers all over with the Wizard of Oz origin story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba and Glinda, who later become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively. After two decades since the musical premiered, it will be getting a two-part movie treatment with Universal’s Wicked.

The trailer has been released this week, featuring songs from the musical and starring Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

In addition, a new video has been released with Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible, who is now accepting applications for the institution. You can visit https://www.shizuniversity.com for more info.

About Wicked

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), based on the musical Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, from the novel by Gregory Maguire.

Wicked will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, and Wicked Part Two on November 26, 2025.