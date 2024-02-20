Monster Energy Ultra Brings Immersive AR Experience to LA this Week

Monster Energy Ultra is coming out with a new flavor inspired by the summer while containing zero sugar, Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red. To mark the occasion, the energy drink company will host an immersive augmented reality experience this weekend in Los Angeles.

The Monster Energy Ultra AR experience will run at The Brig on Abbot Kinney on February 23-24 and feature art from Pinky Taylor.

The Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red launch will be located in Venice on Abbot Kinney Boulevard and will have a 10-foot-tall can of Monster Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red to invite those on the busy street. The AR experience will transport guests into a world with characters on the textured cans designed by artist Pinky Taylor.

The technology is designed by AR/T House, and guests won’t need an app to experience them, allowing them to interact using their native phone cameras.

The event is open to the public, and those in attendance will be the first to taste the new flavor of Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red.

About Monster Energy Ultra AR Experience

When: Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24 | 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM PST

Where: Parking lot @ The Brig | 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

RSVP: Open to the public