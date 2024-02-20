The Borderlands Poster Shows Off the Vault Hunters, Trailer Out Tomorrow

Borderlands, the popular first-person shooter looter franchise, is getting the live-action treatment. Today, Lionsgate has released the official poster featuring Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis. Additionally, the trailer will debut tomorrow.

Cate Blanchett as Lilith in Borderlands. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis in Borderlands. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

About Borderlands

Synopsis: Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

The film is directed by Eli Roth and written by Roth and Joe Crombie from a story by Roth. It’s based on the Borderlands video game franchise created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. Ari Arad and Erik Feig are the producers.

The executive producers are Tim Miller, Ethan Smith, Louise Rosner, Emmy Yu, Lucy Kitada, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Randy Pitchford, and Strauss Zelnick.

The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.