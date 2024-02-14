James Wan and Simu Liu Working Together on NBCUniversal’s Espionage Techno-Thriller

During NBCUniversal’s TCA presentation, Peacock had plenty of announcements for its scripted and unscripted series. Of the four new scripted projects from Universal Studio Group, one is from James Wan and Simu Liu.

The espionage techno-thriller was announced as a straight-to-order series and is executive produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) and Simu Liu (Barbie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Liu stars as first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale, who finds out his brain is hacked, giving the attacker access to everything he hears and sees.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Thomas Brandon (Legacies). Joining Wan under Atomic Monster as executive producers are Michael Clear (M3GAN, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer). Danielle will oversee production for Atomic Monster.

Synopsis: Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

The untitled James Wan and Simu Liu series will debut at a later date at www.PeacockTV.com.

Featured image: Simu Liu in Barbie. Courtesy of Warner Bros.