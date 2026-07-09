Create Your Own Anime, Comic, or Game Character With Wacom Creativity Camp

For those wanting to get into or get back into drawing, Wacom Creativity Camp may be the thing for you. The free online character design workshop series runs throughout the summer to help artists create original characters for comics, manga, anime, and video games. You can even learn to create characters for your own illustrated story, a D&D campaign, or just for fun.

Alexandria Neonakis (The Last of Us, Uncharted 4), a professional character designer and concept artist, will be teaching the weekly class on Wednesdays from July 8 to 29, from 3 pm to 5 pm PDT.

You can register for the classes via the Wacom site.

Here is the schedule for the classes:

Session 1: July 8th from 3:00 – 5:00 pm PDT / 6:00 – 8:00 pm EDT

What makes a great character design? Mixing and matching simple shapes

Session 2: July 15th from 3:00 – 5:00 pm PDT / 6:00 – 8:00 pm EDT

Finding our own style: bringing inspiration and references together

Session 3: July 22nd from 3:00 – 5:00 pm PDT / 6:00 – 8:00 pm EDT

Costumes, settings, and accessories: getting the details of our character down

Session 4: July 29th from 3:00 – 5:00 pm PDT / 6:00 – 8:00 pm EDT

Final details, high-level professional feedback, and Q&A