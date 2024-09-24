Linkin Park Is Transformed into Animated Version in League of Legends’ ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ Music Video

Riot Games has a history of bringing in big talent for the League of Legends World Championship anthems including Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors,” NewJeans’ “GODS,” Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” Zedd’s “Ignite,” and more. Linkin Park and Riot Games have collaborated for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship anthem “Heavy Is The Crown,” and today, the song is now available to listen to on streaming platforms along with the music video on YouTube.

For those who have watched Netflix’s League of Legends animated series, Arcane, they will feel right at home with the animation style of the music video. Linkin Park members get the animation treatment as we see Mike Shinoda and newcomer Emily Armstrong performing.

The story of the music video follows renowned League of Legends pro player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok as a newly crowned king as he goes up against aspiring rulers who want his position. Faker and T1 won at Worlds 2023, and the video honors the pro player as a warrior defending his kingdom from invaders. The MV also shows the kingdoms and dynasties in London, teasing the location of the Worlds Finals on November 2, 2024.

You can also check out the live performance of the song’s world premiere in Hamburg, Germany, below.