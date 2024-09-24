Late Night with the Devil – Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Late Night with the Devil introduces a unique and captivating concept, offering a fresh perspective on the supernatural genre. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a live TV broadcast that descends into chaos under the influence of supernatural forces (hint: It’s in the title). While the concept is intriguing, the execution leaves much to be desired.

Still, at least the film looks good. One of the highlights of Late Night with the Devil is its commitment to its retro aesthetic. The Cairnes brothers capture the look and feel of a 1970s talk show with impressive attention to detail. So, elements like the set design, costumes, and even the camera work evoke the era. However, while the atmosphere and aesthetics are striking, the plot struggles to keep pace.

That’s because one of the film’s glaring issues is the film’s inconsistent tone and pacing. The film has some long stretches of dull dialogue that interrupt the flow. At the same time, Late Night with the Devil seems unsure whether it wants to be a serious horror film or a satire. The Cairnes brothers take a slow-burn approach with the suspense, but the payoff is underwhelming. When the supernatural elements finally come into play, they feel rushed and poorly executed. The problem is that the film relies too heavily on the impact of the finale rather than developing a deeper sense of dread. As a result, the tension dissipates quickly.

At the same time, the performances are mixed. David Dastmalchian, who plays late-night talk show host Jack Delroy, gave a solid performance. Nevertheless, the supporting cast fails to leave a lasting impression. Their characters are one-dimensional, and the dialogue often feels forced.

Overall, Late Night with the Devil is a film that does have some exciting ideas and a nostalgic charm. Unfortunately, it fails to deliver its promise of a gripping and terrifying horror experience. It’s enjoyable in parts, but it also lacks the coherence and suspense necessary to stand out in a very crowded genre.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Late Night with the Devil is available on Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 1.33:1 aspect ratio. Although it has a few visual drawbacks, the video transfer faithfully captures the 1970s aesthetic. During the on-air segments, there’s a noticeable bloom from the stage lights and highlights, while shadows suffer from some crush. However, it’s an intentional stylistic choice with the look of TV shows from that era. On the other hand, the off-air segments have a better contrast and a well-balanced black-and-white level. Also, the colors look fantastic with natural and era-appropriate muted tones that avoid being overly saturated or desaturated. At the same time, the picture has a slight blur and chromatic aberration, adding to the retro feel. Sadly, the clarity is so good that it also exposes the film’s poor Photoshop work, particularly on-screen images, which gets distracting after a while.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Late Night with the Devil is available on Blu-ray with a 0.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The audio mix provides a well-balanced and immersive experience. Dialogue and sound effects are precisely synced to the on-screen action. However, the sound mix occasionally gets more playful, such as during a scene where the Theremin goes haywire, causing sound to move dynamically across the soundstage. At the same time, the film’s atmosphere shines during the behind-the-scenes segments, where background noise, crew activity, and audience applause are distinct and fill the surround channels. Most of the music comes from the Jack Delroy Night Owls band, and the music and dialogue remain clear and audible throughout. While the film is mainly dialogue-driven, the bass kicks in during more intense moments, especially in the chaotic climax.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Late Night with the Devil hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Commentary with David Dastmalchian (Jack Delroy) and Leah Kilpatrick (Good Fiend Films Producer)

Behind the Scenes of Late Night with the Devil

Monster Shock Theater

Q&A with Directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes

Features Assessment

The feature commentary is a bit quiet. Most of the anecdotes and insights came from David Dasmalchian, but there were several times when both David and Leah would stay silent and just watch the film. Behind the Scenes is a brief but insightful look into the making of Late Night with the Devil. It covers vital creative aspects, such as set construction, special effects testing, rehearsals, makeup, and post-production details.

Monster Shock Theater is a 1971 episode from the faux show hosted by Martin Monster. This extra is a treat for die-hard fans, featuring a monologue, a sword swallower, and a magician. Jack Delroy, host of Night Owls, also appears in the final segment, sharing jokes and stories to promote his show. There’s even a commercial for the Night Owls Halloween special.

The Q&A session features directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes during a post-screening event. Though the sound quality isn’t the best, they discuss the film’s production, including the inspiration from an Australian host who embraced supernatural themes. They also discuss their efforts to capture the film’s 1970s aesthetic and hint at future projects they’re eager to start.

IFC Films has released a special steelbook edition for the Blu-ray release of Late Night with the Devil. This matte finish steelbook features the film’s theatrical poster on the front (as seen above) and Carmichael Haig’s hypnotic twirl that he used to hypnotize the audience. Along with it, you get plenty of collectibles including a Night Owl’s logo Air Freshener, an autographed photo of Jack Delroy, a Conversations with the Devil bookmark, and a promotional flyer for Christou’s shows.

Special Features Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Overall, Late Night with the Devil offers an intriguing concept but fails to deliver a fully satisfying horror experience. While the Blu-ray video captures the 1970s aesthetic well, some visual flaws, like poor Photoshop, detract from the immersion. The audio quality remains strong, with clear dialogue and an immersive soundstage, especially during key moments. The bonus features provide a nice look behind the scenes and will appeal to fans, though they are brief and not particularly in-depth.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Late Night with the Devil is now available in stores on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by IFC Films for review purposes.