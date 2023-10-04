NewJeans’ League of Legends Anthem Is a Nector for the ‘Gods’

Riot Games’ music department knows how to knock it out of the park with their anthems for League of Legends and Valorant. Fans have been blessed with hits like Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors” and “Enemy” to K/DA’s “Pop/Stars,” “Villains,” and “More”. Prepare to add another electrifying song to the mix with the new anthem, “Gods,” performed by K-pop sensation NewJeans. The new song was made for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

The anthem from NewJeans is a different style from their usual hits including “OMG” and “Super Shy. “Gods” is a force of nature with an epic choir opening and lyrics like “Once you play god, they’re going to crumble one by one.” The song is written by Riot Games composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako (“Legends Never Die,” “RISE,” “Awaken,” and Arcane’s “Playground,” “Goodbye,” “Misfit Toys”).

The song jumpstarts the beginning of The League of Legends World Championship, aka Worlds, the premier LoL esports competition where the top teams from 9 regions compete against each other for the world champion title. It will held in South Korea starting on October 10th and ends on November 19th. It has been a tradition for Riot Games to collaborate with popular artists for their anthems including Zedd’s “Ignite,” Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” and Imagine Dragons “Warriors.”

Here’s the synopsis for the 2023 Worlds music video:

The 2023 Worlds Music Video will follow the story of Korean pro player Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu from his discovery of League in high school to his unbelievable run at Worlds 2022. This is not just the personal story of Deft and his unbreakable spirit, but the story of a team that overcame all odds to become World Champions.