Lana Condor and Ross Butler on X-Men and Shazam Superpowers and First Dates – Worth the Wait Interview

Lana Condor and Ross Butler are known in the superhero fandom, having portrayed Jubliee in X-Men Apocalypse and Eugene Choi in the Shazam films, respectively. Additionally, the two are known in the young adult genre including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and 13 Reasons Why. Soon, viewers can see both Condor and Butler together in the new romantic comedy, Worth the Wait, which follows the lives of different Asian-American couples as they navigate love, loss and more.

As Jubilee, Condor has the power to create fireworks. In Shazam, Butler has the power of flight, strength and electricity. In Worth the Wait, the journey of Condor’s Leah and Butler’s Kai includes their first time meeting, different dates, and a long-distance relationship.

“I think it’s a perfect power for first date,” Condor tells Nerd Reactor if she had Jubilee’s powers. “Because I could just put up the most amazing firework display ever. How could they not fall in love?”

“So my character’s specialty in Shazam was electricity,” Butler said. “I would use that to like give like a little butterfly stomach butterflies. That’s such a bad way of saying it. I could do it from a distance when they’re not looking. I’d say something really romantic like, ‘Wow, look at the stars.’ And then give them like a little zap. And then they’d get the stomach butterflies and be like, ‘Wow, I really like this guy.'” [He laughs.]

On Long-Distance Relationships

“I won’t say don’t do it,” Butler explained. “It’s just really hard. I need that physical proximity.”

“A long distance is so hard,” Condor added. “I mean, I’m currently married. I’ve been with him for a long time. When we have to do long distance, it’s usually cause I’m away for work, but it’s very, very difficult. And that’s coming from someone who’s been with him. Like I think our characters, they’ve only been with each other for 14 physical hours. How much can you really know someone in 14 hours? So I think that long distance is hard. And I applaud anyone who’s able to do it successfully.”

About Worth the Wait

Synopsis: The lives of multiple Asian-American strangers fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss, and encounter old flames.

The film is directed by Rom Lin and written by Maggie Hartsman, Dan Mark and Rachel Tan.

Lana Condor and Ross Butler are joined by Andrew Koji, Elodie Yung, Sung Kang, Karena Ka-Yan Lam, Osric Chai, Kheng Hua Tan, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Ricky He.

Worth the Wait releases in theaters on May 23, 2025.