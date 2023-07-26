Ross Butler, Ashley Liao, Nico Hiraga Star in Paramount+’s Love in Taipei Trailer

Loveboat, Taipei is a New York Times best-selling novel by Abigail Hing Wen that has been adapted into a movie titled Love in Taipei. It follows Ashley Liao as Ever Wong who goes on a trip to Taipei and falls for two boys, Ross Butler as Rick Woo and Nico Hiraga as Xavier Yeh. Paramount+ has released the trailer today for the young adult film.

About Love in Taipei

Love in Taipei stars Ashley Liao (Physical, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.

In addition to Ashley Liao, Love in Taipei also stars Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, To All The Boys franchise) as Rick Woo, a prominent sports and scholastic prodigy; Nico Hiraga (Booksmart, Moxie) as Xavier Yeh, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire; Chelsea Zhang (Daybreak, Titans) as Ever’s friend Sophie, whom she meets at Loveboat; and Cindy Cheung (The Sinner, 13 Reasons Why) as Ever’s Aunt Shu.

The film is directed by Arvin Chen (Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?) with a screenplay by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr. Matt Kaplan produces for Ace Entertainment. Serving as executive producers are Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang, and Ross Butler.

Love in Taipei will premiere on Paramount+ on August 10 in U.S. and Canada, on August 11 in the UK and Australia, and on August 25 in Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.